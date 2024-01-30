2x points for loyalty members
The Surf Bar Stillwater
Bowls
Bowls
- Aloha$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut, Raw Honey
- Nu-Stella$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Nutella
- Nutty Kiki$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Almond Butter
- Very Berry$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Blackberry, Raw Honey
- Shaka$9.49+
Base, Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Peanut Butter
- Beach$9.49+
Base, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut, Raw Honey
Build A Bowl
- Acai$9.49+
Our Signature Açai Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Pitaya$9.49+
Our Signature Pitaya Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Coconut Base$9.49+
Our Signature Coconut Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Green$9.49+
Our Signature Green Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Chia Pudding$9.49+
Coconut Milk & Chia Seeds - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Oatmeal$9.49+
Rolled Oats, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
Smoothies
- Classic$5.49+
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Maui Wowi$5.49+
Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Nutty Lova$5.99+
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk
- Nutty Popeye$6.49+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Protein, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk
- Pina Punch$5.49+
Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Pipeline$5.99+
Coconut, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Poppin' Pitaya$5.99+
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Islander$5.99+
Green Base, Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Surfer$5.99+
Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Tango Mango$5.49+
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$6.49+
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Warm Foods
Bagels
Toast
Drinks
POG
Other Drinks and Juices
Kids
Kids Bowls
Kids Smoothies
Specialty
Bagged Granola
Bag of Coffee
Pup Cup
Merch
Shirts
Hats
Water Bottle
Stickers
- Assorted Stickers$1.00
- Happiness Comes in Bowls (Square)$1.49
- Shaka Hand Surf Bar Est. 2018 (Circle)$1.49
- Palm Tree Surf Bar One Bowl At a Time (Cutout)$1.49
- Acai Bowl Club (Square)$1.49
- Surf Bar Logo (Circle)$1.49
- Man Holding Surf Board Surf Bar (Circle)$1.49
- Blue Bowl Surf Bar (Cutout)$1.49
- Triangle logo$3.00