The Surf Bar Stillwater
Bowls
- Aloha$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut, Raw Honey
- Nu-Stella$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Nutella
- Nutty Kiki$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Almond Butter
- Very Berry$9.49+
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, Blackberry, Raw Honey
- Shaka$9.49+
Base, Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Peanut Butter
- Beach$9.49+
Base, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut, Raw Honey
Build A Bowl
- Acai$9.49+
Our Signature Açai Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Pitaya$9.49+
Our Signature Pitaya Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Coconut Base$9.49+
Our Signature Coconut Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Green$9.49+
Our Signature Green Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Chia Pudding$9.49+
Coconut Milk & Chia Seeds - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
- Oatmeal$9.49+
Rolled Oats, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon
Smoothies
- Classic$5.49+
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Maui Wowi$5.49+
Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Nutty Lova$5.99+
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk
- Nutty Popeye$6.49+
Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Protein, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk
- Pina Punch$5.49+
Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Pipeline$5.99+
Coconut, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Poppin' Pitaya$5.99+
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
- Islander$5.99+
Green Base, Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Surfer$5.99+
Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Tango Mango$5.49+
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
- Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$6.49+
Coffee
Coffee Smoothies
Coffee
- Cold Brew$3.99+
- Latte$3.99
- Frappe$3.99
- Hot Coffee$1.99+
Latte
Warm Foods
Bagels
Toast
Drinks
POG
Other Drinks and Juices
Kids
Kids Bowls
Kids Smoothies
Specialty
Bagged Granola
Bag of Coffee
Pup Cup
Merch
Shirts
Hats
Water Bottle
Stickers
- Assorted Stickers$1.00
- Happiness Comes in Bowls (Square)$1.49
- Shaka Hand Surf Bar Est. 2018 (Circle)$1.49
- Palm Tree Surf Bar One Bowl At a Time (Cutout)$1.49
- Acai Bowl Club (Square)$1.49
- Surf Bar Logo (Circle)$1.49
- Man Holding Surf Board Surf Bar (Circle)$1.49
- Blue Bowl Surf Bar (Cutout)$1.49
- Triangle logo$3.00