The Surf Bar Norman 24th Ave
Bowls
Bowls
- Aloha
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Chips, Raw Honey$9.49+
- Nu-Stella
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Nutella$9.49+
- Nutty Kiki
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Almond Butter$9.99+
- Very Berry
Base, Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Blackberry, Raw Honey$9.99+
- Shaka
Base, Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Raw Honey, Peanut Butter$9.99+
- Beach
Base, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut Chips, Raw Honey$9.99+
- Cocotella
Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Nutella$9.49+
- Brotein
Base blended with protein of choice, Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds$9.99+
- Mangotella$9.99+
- Goji Mango$9.99+
- Sunrise$9.99+
Build A Bowl
- Açai
Our Signature Açai Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Pitaya
Our Signature Pitaya Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Coconut
Our Signature Coconut Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Green
Our Signature Green Blend - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Chia
Coconut Milk & Chia Seeds - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Oatmeal
Rolled Oats, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon - Bases May Contain Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice, Strawberry, or Cinnamon$9.99+
- Mango$9.99+
Smoothies
- Classic
Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave$4.99+
- Maui Wowi
Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.29+
- Nutty Lova
Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99+
- Nutty Popeye
Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Protein, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99+
- Pina Punch
Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.29+
- Pipeline
Coconut, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave$5.99+
- Poppin' Pitaya
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Milk$6.29+
- Islander
Green Base, Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave$5.99+
- Surfer
Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave$5.99+
- Tango Mango
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave$5.49+
- Avo-Cardio
Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99+
- Watermelon Lime$6.99+
- Summer Energy$6.99+
Warm Foods
Bagels
Toast
Drinks
POG
Other Drinks and Juices
Kids
Kids Bowls
- Kids Nu-Stella$5.99
- Kids Aloha$5.99
- Kids Very Berry$5.99
- Kids Nutty Kiki$5.99
- Kids Shaka$5.99
- Kids Beach$5.99
- Kids Cocotella$5.99
- Kids Brotein$5.99
- Kids Build a Bowl$5.99
- Kids Mangotella$5.99
- Kids Sunrise$5.99
- Kids Goji Mango$5.99