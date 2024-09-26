2x points for loyalty members
Surf Bar Edmond
Bowls
Nu-Stella
Nutty Kiki
Very Berry
Brotein
Shaka
Cocotella
Beach
Build A Bowl
LIMITED TIME ONLY BOWLS
- Kids Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$5.99
- Regular Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$9.99
- Large Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$13.49
- Kids Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$5.99
- Regular Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$9.99
- Large Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$13.49
- Regular Mangotella$9.99
- Large Mangotella$13.49
- Regular Sunrise$9.99
- Large Sunrise$13.49
- Regular Goji Mango$9.99
- Large Goji Mango$13.49
Smoothies
Classic
Surfer
Poppin Pitaya
Nutty Popeye
- Kids Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$3.00
- 16oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99
- 24oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$7.99
Nutty Lova
Pina Punch
Pipeline
Islander
Avo-Cardio
Maui Wowi
Tango Mango
LTO SMOOTHIES
Warm Foods
Best Darn Thing Ever
Sweet Javi
Drinks
POG
Passion Fruit, Orange Juice, Guava Juice
Other Drinks and Juices
Large Brotein
Base of Choice, Protein of Choice, Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds
