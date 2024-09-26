2x points for loyalty members
Surf Bar Edmond
Bowls
Nu-Stella
Nutty Kiki
Very Berry
Brotein
Shaka
Cocotella
Beach
Build A Bowl
LIMITED TIME ONLY BOWLS
- Kids Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$5.99
- Regular Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$9.99
- Large Pumpkin Paradise
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Nutella$13.49
- Kids Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$5.99
- Regular Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$9.99
- Large Caramel Apple
Pumpkin Base, Granola, Banana, Flax Seeds, Apple, Caramel$13.49
- Regular Mangotella$9.99
- Large Mangotella$13.49
- Regular Sunrise$9.99
- Large Sunrise$13.49
- Regular Goji Mango$9.99
- Large Goji Mango$13.49
Smoothies
Classic
Surfer
Poppin Pitaya
Nutty Popeye
- Kids Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$3.00
- 16oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99
- 24oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$7.99
Nutty Lova
Pina Punch
Pipeline
Islander
Avo-Cardio
Maui Wowi
Tango Mango
LTO SMOOTHIES
Warm Foods
Best Darn Thing Ever
Sweet Javi
Drinks
POG
Passion Fruit, Orange Juice, Guava Juice
Other Drinks and Juices
Kids Nu-Stella
Base of Choice, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Nutella
Allergy