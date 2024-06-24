The Surf Bar Chisholm Creek
Bowls
Nu-Stella
Nutty Kiki
Very Berry
Brotein
Shaka
Cocotella
Beach
Build A Bowl
LIMITED TIME ONLY BOWLS
- Kids Sunrise
Mango Base, Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Honey$5.99
- Regular Sunrise
Mango Base, Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Honey$9.99
- Large Sunrise
Mango Base, Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Chips, Honey$13.49
- Kids Mangotella
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Mango, Coconut Chips, Nutella$5.99
- Regular Mangotella
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Mango, Coconut Chips, Nutella$9.99
- Large Mangotella
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Mango, Coconut Chips, Nutella$13.49
- Kids Goji Mango
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Goji Berry, Agave$5.99
- Regular Goji Mango
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Goji Berry, Agave$9.99
- Large Goji Mango
Mango Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Goji Berry, Agave$13.49
Smoothies
Classic
Surfer
Poppin Pitaya
Nutty Popeye
- Kids Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$3.00
- 16oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99
- 24oz Nutty Popeye
Protein of Choice, Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Agave$7.99
Nutty Lova
Pina Punch
Pipeline
Islander
Avo-Cardio
Maui Wowi
Tango Mango
LTO SMOOTHIES
- Kids Watermelon Lime
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pitaya, Lime, Coconut Milk, Agave$3.00
- 16oz Watermelon Lime
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pitaya, Lime, Coconut Milk, Agave$6.99
- 24oz Watermelon Lime
Watermelon, Strawberry, Pitaya, Lime, Coconut Milk, Agave$7.99
- Kids Summer Energy
Alani Nu, Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Agave, Coconut Milk$3.00
- 16oz Summer Energy
Alani Nu, Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Agave, Coconut Milk$6.99
- 24oz Summer Energy
Alani Nu, Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Agave, Coconut Milk$7.99
Warm Foods
Best Darn Thing Ever
Sweet Javi
Drinks
POG
Other Drinks and Juices
Choice of Bread or Bagel, Avocado mixed with Basil, Pepper and Everything Bagel Seasoning, Tomato slices